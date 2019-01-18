Speaker bans SD Municipal League executive director from House floor

(KXLG, Watertown)- An article written by the executive director of the South Dakota Municipal League in the group’s newsletter last May, has gotten her banned from the state House of Representatives floor during this Legislative Session.

In the column, Yvonne Taylor was critical of about 20 percent of the legislators who she referred to as “wackies,” while the other 80 percent are the “normals.” She said the wackies don’t like taxes or fees– and that mindset is stopping things from happening, even if people affected want them to happen. Taylor also said it’s stopping people from bringing bills and ideas forward. In an e-mail to her membership she stated they need to “get that wacky ratio down.”

In an e-mail addressed to legislators and municipalities across the state, Taylor said she was asked into a closed door meeting with House Speaker Steven Haugaard of Sioux Falls where he told her she made the legislature look like a “bunch of buffoons.” Taylor said Haugaard told her she was allowed to think the thoughts, but she couldn’t publish them. Haugaard then banned Taylor from the House Floor until further notice.

State Senator Lee Schoenbeck of Watertown says the action by Haugaard could get the state sued.

The Watertown policymaker said he asked a current sitting legislator, who is still serving in the house and who was serving when Schoenbeck left his House seat two years ago, how he was getting along with the “twelve crazies.”

After consulting with multiple attorneys Taylor delivered a letter to the Speaker saying she disagreed with his action and wanted to have written justification of his authority to ban her.

Yesterday (Thurs.) morning, Taylor approached the Sergeant at Arms and asked if she could come onto the floor. She was told she could not. When she asked who gave the order he replied, “the Speaker.” Taylor said she’s seeking legal counsel on the situation.