Southbound bull rack hits train bridge in Pierre; 4th semi to hit it this year

A 59-year-old man from Kansas is the latest trucker to hit the train bridge on Pierre Street in Pierre.

Information from the Pierre Police Department says Rex Birney (Dighton, KS) was southbound shortly before 7pm yesterday (Mon.) when the cattle trailer he was hauling struck the train bridge.

The trailer had to be unloaded before it could be pulled out. The trailer sustained approximately $45,000 in damage. No cattle died as a result of the crash and no charges were filed against Birney.

There was no damage to the bridge. Officers were on scene for just over an hour.

This is the fourth semi to hit the Pierre Street train bridge this year.