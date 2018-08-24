South Dakota’s Sex Offender Registry Remains National Leader

Attorney General Marty Jackley announced the compliancy rate for registered sex offenders is 98.8% across the state. Currently, 3,695 sex offenders reside statewide with just 45 identified instances of non-compliance. State law requires those convicted of sex crimes to register as a sex offender within three business days of coming into any county to reside. Additional state law requires sex offenders to reregister every six months.

“Keeping the public and children safe is the ultimate goal of the South Dakota’s sex offender registry,” said Jackley. “This remarkably low non-compliant rate is the result of the attentive work of law enforcement and our legislature. While our sex offender registry remains a national leader, we will continue to strive for full compliance.”

South Dakota’s Sex Offender Registry was the fourth state in the nation to become certified. To be certified the State must substantially implement the provision of SORNA. To date, South Dakota is only one of 18 states whose registries have met the national SORNA certification requirements.