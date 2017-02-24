South Dakota’s Gold Card Concealed Permit Gains Federal Approval for Firearms Purchases

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Marty Jackley, Secretary of State Shantel Krebs and the South Dakota Sheriff’s Association confirm the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has determined that South Dakota’s Gold Card Concealed Pistol Permit and Enhanced Permit to Carry a Concealed Pistol qualify as alternatives to the background check requirement for firearm purchases. Only those Gold Card Concealed Pistol Permits and Enhanced Permits to Carry a Concealed Pistol issued on or after January 1, 2017, qualify as alternatives to the background check.

“I want to applaud our Sheriffs, Secretary of State Krebs, and our federal partners for their efforts in implementing this important opportunity for gun owners in South Dakota,” said Jackley.

Legislation was passed in 2016 creating a Gold Card concealed pistol permit. The legislation allowed for those carrying a gold card to buy a gun, without going through the federal National Instant Criminal Background System (NICS). This legislation went into effect on January 1, 2017, but was delayed until qualifications were met by the ATF.

The preprinted fingerprint cards provided by the FBI are anticipated to be distributed to the Sheriff’s Offices by next week. The preprinted cards will allow for a quick and easy processing of the Gold Cards. The Attorney General’s Office will issue a notice to the media once the preprinted fingerprint cards are available.