South Dakotan Wins Title at NHSFR

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. – Wall senior Cash Wilson won the Saddle Bronc competition Saturday as the National High School Finals Rodeo wrapped up in Rock Springs, Wyo. Wilson scored a ride of 81 to win the national title and lead the South Dakota contingent. Natalie Liesinger of Highmore finished second for the reserve championship in the reigned cow horse event. She was second to Texas Cowboy Josh Briggs. Boys’ cutting specialists Cooper Crago of Belle Fourche and Bodie Mattson of Sturgis qualified for the short go, finishing 16th and 20th respectively in the event. Alex Bergeson of Mitchell finished 13th in the Steer Wrestling. Other South Dakota notable placements include Kailyn Groves of Faith who was 22nd and Emilee Pauley of Wall who finished 25th in girls cutting. Dillon Sackett of Alcester was 34th in tie-down roping; Sawyer Gilbert of Buffalo finished 31st in breakaway roping and 60th in goat tying while Marty McPherson of Piedmont) and Blair Lammers of Hartford were 34th in team roping. In the shooting events, Sam Gropper of Faith garnered a third-place buckle in trap shooting.

Along with Wilson winning the saddle bronc, other national champions included: Bareback — Daylen Swearingen, Piffard, N.Y.; breakaway roping — Cassie Miller, Florence Ariz.; tie-down roping — Trae Smith, Georgetown, Idaho; goat tying — Erryn Hodson, Hooper, Utah; steer wrestling — Jesse Keysaer, Culleoka, Tenn.; pole bending — Brooklyn Gunter, Sulpur, La.;barrel racing — Amanda Butler, Payson, Utah and bull riding — Cole Skender, Crossett, Ark.

(Information provided by South Dakota High School Rodeo Association and rapidcityjournal.com/sports)