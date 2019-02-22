South Dakota Wrestling Hall of Fame Inductees Honored

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The South Dakota High School Wrestling Coaches Association will induct nine individuals to its Hall of Fame during the state wrestling tournament, Saturday in Rapid City. Those being inducted include former Bon Homme and Sturgis head coach Steve Keszler, Tracy Sprenkel, a two-time state champion from Mitchell; Jonas Weiss, who coach at Hot Springs for 13 years; Terry Weischedel, who coached at Gettysburg for over 30 years; Steve Collin, who wrestled at Rapid City Central and was an alternate for the U.S. Olympic team in 1984; Lee Ron Paszek, a state champion wrestler for Webster who went on to serve as an assistant coach for the Bearcats; DaveMichaud, who wrestled at Huron College and coached at Pine Ridge for 28 years; Daryl Schmidt, a two-time state champion for Miller; and Jim McClone, a longtime head coach at Flandreau. The inductions will be held this weekend during the State High School Wrestling Tournament in Rapid City.