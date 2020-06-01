South Dakota VFW to Hold State Baseball Tourneys

SIOUX FALLS – South Dakota VFW has chosen to hold their 2020 state baseball tournaments. In a press release, SD VFW urged teams to abide by all COVID-19 policies, have insurance and have permission to play from city or school officials. Chamberlain will host the Class A 14-and-under tournament in mid-July. Also, South Dakota DFW will host a state tournament for Class B American Legion teams after the state’s American Legion relinquished administration duties. Eight teams will qualify for that tournament in Bryant on August 7th through 9th.

-Information from mitchellrepublic.com was used in this story-