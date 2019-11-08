South Dakota submits 5 federal disaster requests in six months due to extreme weather

From bomb cyclones, to flooding to tornadoes, President Trump has approved four disaster declaration requests in less than six months for South Dakota.

Late last month (Oct.), Gov. Kristi Noem submitted a fifth request because of damage done by September storms in the southeastern part of the state.

If the second request for individual assistance is granted, Noem says it’ll be a first for the state.

She says responding to the disasters requires an incredible amount of work by Department of Public Safety’s Office of Emergency Management employees.

Noem says the recovery from the other disasters continues and that local resources are limited.

At least 58 of the state’s 66 counties have been included in at least one of the disaster requests.

South Dakota’s Congressional delegation– Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds and Representative Dusty Johnson– have sent a letter to the President supporting the request.

