South Dakota stripe added to national women’s suffrage project

The South Dakota stripe has been added to a national flag project commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment which gave women the right to vote.

Her Flag project founder and Oklahoma artist Marilyn Artus wanted to celebrate the important milestone in American history.

Artus says Vermillion artist Klaire Lockheart designed South Dakota’s stripe for the Her Flag project.

Artus says South Dakota’s was the 21st stripe to be added. Her next stop is in Colorado.

Incidentally, there’s a new suffrage exhibit at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre entitled ‘The Right is Ours’: Women Win the Vote.

For more information about the Her Flag project, visit herflag.com.

Photos: Marilyn Artus

Photo below: Vermillion, South Dakota, artist Klaire Lockheart and Sioux Falls music educator Janelle Lafrentze

Photo credit: Peter Kleinpass