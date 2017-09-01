South Dakota State University Honors the 2017 Eminent Farmers/Ranchers & Homemakers

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The South Dakota State University Colleges of Agriculture and Biological Sciences and Education and Human Sciences will recognize four individuals with the Eminent Famer/Rancher and Eminent Homemaker Honor during a banquet September 15, 2017 at the McCrory Gardens Education and Visitor Center, Brookings.

Banquet reservations are $25 and are available from the Office of the Dean of Agriculture and Biological Sciences, Berg Agricultural Hall 131, SDSU Brookings, S.D., 57007 or by calling 605-688-4148 by today September 1. The celebration begins at 5:30 p.m. with social hour, followed by the banquet at 6:30 p.m.

The 2017 Eminent Farmers/Ranchers honored are John Moes of Florence and Tom Varilek of Geddes. The 2017 Eminent Homemakers honored are June L. James of Hazel and Gwenn Vallery of Nisland.

Established in 1927, the Eminent Farmer/Rancher and Eminent Homemaker awards recognize individuals for their contributions of leadership and service to the community on the local, state and national level.

Each year SDSU selects four individuals to honor based on confidential nominations from across the state. The nominations are reviewed by a committee of SDSU faculty members, administrators and SDSU Extension personnel and are approved by the Deans of the Colleges of Agriculture and Biological Sciences and Education and Human Sciences.

The honorees photos join the more than 300 portraits of Eminent Farmers/Ranchers and Homemakers which are displayed in the “Hall of Fame” portrait gallery located in Berg Agricultural Hall on the campus of South Dakota State University.