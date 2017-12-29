South Dakota State Treasurer Mailing Potential Property Letters

The South Dakota State Treasurer’s Office Unclaimed Property Division will be sending letters to the potential owners of monies and securities recently received by that office.

State Treasurer Rich Sattgast says the letters are in official envelopes from the his office. He encourages everyone who receives a letter to view the full information by searching the Unclaimed Property database. A claim can be filed using the search and claim feature at www.sdtreasurer.gov.

The public can contact the Unclaimed Property Division by email at unclaimed@sdtreasurer.gov or by phone at 605-773-3379.