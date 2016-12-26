  • Home > 
South Dakota Sportscasters High School Basketball Ratings

basketball
December 26, 2016
By: Rod Fisher (KSFY-KWSN)

 

 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Sportscasters High School Basketball Ratings for Week four of the regular season has been released.  Sportscasters from across the state including Dakota Radio Group Sports Director Rod Fisher vote in this poll every week.   The poll is conducted by KSFY-KWSN in Sioux Falls.

   Boys

Class AA                       Record  1st  Pts  LW

1.  S.F. O’Gorman           (3-0)    9    45    1

2.  Brandon Valley    (3-1)         33    2

3.  S.F. Washington         (3-1)         20    3

4.  RC Stevens        (1-0)         19    4

5. S.F.  Lincoln               (2-1)           9    5

Others

Brookings               (3-0)           6 Sturgis                   (3-0)           2

Class A                       Record  1st  Pts  LW

1.  SF Christian     (2-0)     9    45    1

2.  St. Thomas More    (2-1)   25    3

3.  Tea Area          (3-0)           24    4

4.  Madison          (4-1)            21   5

5.  Chamberlain    (2-0)             9   NR

Others

Sioux Valley         (4-1)            8     2 Vermillion             (5-0)            2 Flandreau             (3-0)            1

Class B                       Record   1st   Pts  LW

1.  Warner            (2-0)       7     40    1

2.  Langford Area  (3-0)       1     34    2

3.  Bridgewater-Emery (2-0) 1     23    3

4.  Chester Area   (3-1)              17    4

5.  Corsica-Stickney (2-1)          15    5

Others

Wolsey/Wessington  (3-0)            4 Colman-Egan           (3-0)            2

 

Girls

Class AA                    Record   1st   Pts  LW

1.  S.F. Washington     (4-1)      8    44    4

2.  Aberdeen Central       (3-1)      1    32    1

3.  S.F. Roosevelt       (4-1)            24    2

4.  Harrisburg       (2-1)            18   NR

5.  Brandon Valley              (3-1)            12    3

Others

S.F. O’Gorman           (2-3)               2 S.F.Lincoln               (2-2)               1 RC Stevens       (0-1)                1 RC Central         (3-1)                1

Class A                  Record   1st   Pts  LW

1.  St. Thomas More           (3-0)      9    45    1

2.  McCook Central Montrose          (3-0)            34    2

3.  Hamlin        (3-0)            23    4

4.  Dakota Valley  (3-0)            22    3

5.  Little Wound (6-0)          12    5

Others

Webster Area    (2-1)            1

Class B                       Record   1st  Pts  LW

1.  Sully Buttes    (3-0)       9    45    1

2.  Ethan             (3-0)             32    2

3.  Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (2-0)          23    3

4.  Castlewood     (4-1)              9    4

5.  Warner            (4-0)             8    NR

Others

DeSmet               (5-0)             7     5 Tripp/Delmont/Armour                   (6-0)            2 Freeman              (4-0)             1


