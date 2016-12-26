SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Sportscasters High School Basketball Ratings for Week four of the regular season has been released. Sportscasters from across the state including Dakota Radio Group Sports Director Rod Fisher vote in this poll every week. The poll is conducted by KSFY-KWSN in Sioux Falls. Boys Class AA Record 1st Pts LW 1. S.F. O’Gorman (3-0) 9 45 1 2. Brandon Valley (3-1) 33 2 3. S.F. Washington (3-1) 20 3 4. RC Stevens (1-0) 19 4 5. S.F. Lincoln (2-1) 9 5 Others Brookings (3-0) 6 Sturgis (3-0) 2 Class A Record 1st Pts LW 1. SF Christian (2-0) 9 45 1 2. St. Thomas More (2-1) 25 3 3. Tea Area (3-0) 24 4 4. Madison (4-1) 21 5 5. Chamberlain (2-0) 9 NR Others Sioux Valley (4-1) 8 2 Vermillion (5-0) 2 Flandreau (3-0) 1 Class B Record 1st Pts LW 1. Warner (2-0) 7 40 1 2. Langford Area (3-0) 1 34 2 3. Bridgewater-Emery (2-0) 1 23 3 4. Chester Area (3-1) 17 4 5. Corsica-Stickney (2-1) 15 5 Others Wolsey/Wessington (3-0) 4 Colman-Egan (3-0) 2 Girls Class AA Record 1st Pts LW 1. S.F. Washington (4-1) 8 44 4 2. Aberdeen Central (3-1) 1 32 1 3. S.F. Roosevelt (4-1) 24 2 4. Harrisburg (2-1) 18 NR 5. Brandon Valley (3-1) 12 3 Others S.F. O’Gorman (2-3) 2 S.F.Lincoln (2-2) 1 RC Stevens (0-1) 1 RC Central (3-1) 1 Class A Record 1st Pts LW 1. St. Thomas More (3-0) 9 45 1 2. McCook Central Montrose (3-0) 34 2 3. Hamlin (3-0) 23 4 4. Dakota Valley (3-0) 22 3 5. Little Wound (6-0) 12 5 Others Webster Area (2-1) 1 Class B Record 1st Pts LW 1. Sully Buttes (3-0) 9 45 1 2. Ethan (3-0) 32 2 3. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (2-0) 23 3 4. Castlewood (4-1) 9 4 5. Warner (4-0) 8 NR Others DeSmet (5-0) 7 5 Tripp/Delmont/Armour (6-0) 2 Freeman (4-0) 1

