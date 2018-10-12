South Dakota SNAP Program Earns Top Ranking

South Dakota is among four states leading the nation in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program administration, according to a recently released US Department of Agriculture report. The Department of Social Services will receive over $1.2 million in bonuses for the recognition which is based on the state’s exceptionally low error rates.

South Dakota will receive $226,917 for FY16 and $978,090 for FY17. South Dakota’s error rate for FY16 was 2.5 percent, compared to the national rate of 23.27 percent. The state’s error rate for FY17 was 2.32 percent, compared to the national rate of 28.55 percent.

This is the 34th consecutive year South Dakota has received federal award bonuses. Department of Social Services secretary Lynne Valenti says she is proud of the exceptional job DSS staff do to administer the program and help eligible low-income South Dakotans meet their food needs. She says the award affirms South Dakota’s commitment to ensure program integrity.

The report measures the correctness of a state agency’s action to deny an application, suspend or terminate benefits. It also measures compliance with procedural requirements such as timeliness of the action and customer notification regarding the action.

According to federal rules, the state’s performance bonus must be reinvested in SNAP related activities such as technology, improvements in administration and distribution, fraud prevention or other eligible activities.

For more information about the SNAP program, please visit dss.sd.gov/economicassistance/snap/.