South Dakota, Sisseton-Wahpeton tribe team up on drug fight

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The state of South Dakota and the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate are teaming up to fight illegal drugs.
Attorney General Marty Jackley says the state and tribe have signed a joint powers agreement that paves the way for coordinated drug enforcement efforts on the reservation.
Jackley and tribal Chairman Dave Flute say the goal is to significantly diminish the manufacture, distribution and use of illegal drugs.
