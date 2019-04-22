South Dakota Severe Weather Awareness Week April 22-26

This is Severe Weather Awareness Week in South Dakota.

The National Weather Service, South Dakota Emergency Management and state, county and local agencies are sharing information about various topics on severe weather safety each day.

Monday, April 22 – Weather Alerts and Warnings

Tuesday, April 23 – Severe Storms, Lightning, Wind and Hail

Wednesday, April 24 – Tornado Safety Information

Thursday, April 25 – Flash Floods

Friday, April 26 – Extreme Heat

In addition, on Wednesday the National Weather Service will send simulated tornado watches and warnings to test the statewide warning and communications systems.

10:00 AM CDT: The National Weather Service will issue a simulated tornado watch for South Dakota.

10:15 AM CDT: The National Weather Service will issue a simulated tornado warning for South Dakota counties. Note that most cities and counties will activate outdoor warning siren systems, but it is up to each individual municipality to do so. The National Weather Service does not activate sirens.

The test bulletins will be sent to the LETS, NOAA Weather Radio & EAS as real ones would, but the warning will not be sent to cell phones. In the event of severe weather on Wednesday, the test will be postponed until Thursday.

For more information on how to be ready for severe weather, click onto www.bready.sd.gov.