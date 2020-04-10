South Dakota sending absentee applications to all voters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota secretary of state’s office says it will be sending absentee ballot applications to every registered voters to push people to mail in their ballots for the June 2 primary instead of showing up to polling locations. Physical polling places will still be open. But one county auditor says many poll workers are concerned for their safety. The primary will come just weeks before Gov. Kristi Noem has predicted that virus cases will peak in the state. The Legislature has the power to postpone the election, but some lawmakers don’t think it will be necessary.