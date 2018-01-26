South Dakota Senate Passes Resolution Confirming the Legitimacy of, and South Dakota’s Support for, the 1868 Treaty of Fort Laramie

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota State Senate Thursday passed Senate Resolution 1, a resolution to confirm the legitimacy of, and South Dakota’s support for, the 1868 Treaty of Fort Laramie.

The resolution’s prime sponsor, Sen. Troy Heinert (D-Mission), a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, said this resolution was intended to continue the work of building mutual respect and common ground between tribal and non-tribal members in the state.

“This resolution is not as much about the past as it is about the future,” said Heinert. “By passing this resolution, and helping to educate native and non-native people about this treaty on its 150th anniversary, the State Senate has sent a message that it wants to do what it can to help build forward-looking, positive relationships in the future.”

Sen. Kevin Killer (D-Pine Ridge), a member of Oglala Sioux Tribe and co-sponsor of the resolution, said the resolution also sent a message to the federal government.

“I’m pleased the Senate showed such strong support for this resolution,” Killer said. “I hope that it serves as a reminder to the federal government of its treaty responsibilities and that Article VI of the United States Constitution clearly states that treaties, such as the 1868 Treaty of Fort Laramie, are the supreme law of the land.This resolution shows that native and non-native South Dakotans stand together in calling for the federal government to keep its promises, so that working together, we can build a better future for all South Dakotans.”