South Dakota Senate panel approves science instruction bill

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A Senate panel has approved a bill that says teachers can’t be prohibited from discussing the strengths and weaknesses of scientific information on issues such as climate change and evolution during classes.

The Senate Education Committee on Tuesday voted 4-3 to send the measure to the chamber’s floor. Republican Sen. Jeff Monroe, the bill’s prime sponsor, says teachers should be able to talk about weaknesses in scientific theories.

He says he’s heard from concerned teachers including one who was forced to teach climate change as a fact.

Several education organizations opposed the bill. Wade Pogany is executive director of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota. He says the measure is a solution in search of a problem and could open school districts up to litigation.