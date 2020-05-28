South Dakota seeking to join online SNAP pilot

South Dakotans enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program may have the option of buying groceries online in the future.

The South Dakota Department of Social Services will submit a request to join the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service Online Pilot Program, which would allow SNAP recipients to use their Electronic Benefit Transaction card to make online purchases at authorized SNAP retailers. The request, being made in response to challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, is anticipated to be submitted within the month.

Secretary Laurie Gill says access to food is fundamental to the overall health of South Dakota families and it’s especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gill says this program will offer another alternative for South Dakotans in remote areas who may struggle with access to fresh foods.

DSS will work with its EBT vendor to complete the necessary technical changes needed for the pilot program and seek partnership with approved retailers. Gill says they will also be working with their partners at the federal level and retailers in South Dakota to launch this program change.

SNAP benefits will still be able to be used at existing retailers. The pilot program, once approved, adds the online option.

For more information on the Online Pilot Program, visit https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/online-purchasing-pilot.

Previous announcements of approvals for Pandemic EBT include: North Dakota, Minnesota, Colorado, Wyoming, Michigan, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Arizona, Illinois, Alabama, Wisconsin, California, Connecticut, Kansas, Virginia, Maryland, New Mexico, Delaware, Oregon, Maine, West Virginia, Vermont, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, New Jersey, Ohio, New Hampshire, Indiana, Louisiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, the District of Columbia, Arkansas, Washington, Florida and Hawaii.