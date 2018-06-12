South Dakota Sales Tax Revenues on Pace with Expectations

Lower tax collections last year prompted South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard to present a conservative budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year.

When tax collections picked up at the beginning of this year, state revenue analysts found $19-million more for state legislators to spend in the coming fiscal year. Legislators turned that money into funding hikes for education, Medicaid providers and state employee wages.

June 30 is the end of the state’s current budget year and Daugaard chief of staff Tony Venhuizen says tax revenues are on pace with what was expected.

He says fortunately, other revenue areas did well last month.

The South Dakota Legislature approved a $4.6-billion budget for the coming year.

Venhuizen spoke on the Dakota Radio Group’s “South Dakota Perspective” program yesterday (Mon.) on KGFX. Listen to the program on the KGFX Beyond the Mic podcast website. To ensure you are notified each time a new KGFX Beyond the Mic podcast is available, subscribe, for FREE, via Podbean, iTunes or Google Play.