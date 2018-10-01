South Dakota Receives Grant Opportunity for State Cemetery

The United States Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration has awarded grant funds for the construction of a state veterans cemetery in South Dakota.

The announcement coincides with the City of Sioux Falls’ first reading of their ordinance gifting over 60 acres of land to the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs for the construction of the cemetery.

Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Larry Zimmerman says South Dakotans in the eastern part of the state won’t have to travel 370 plus miles to bury their heroes in a veteran’s cemetery.

SDDVA will begin meeting with NCA, the State Office of Engineering and a design firm to design the cemetery.

