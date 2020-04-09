South Dakota pork plant sees rash of COVID-19 cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The union representing employees at a Smithfield pork processing plant in South Dakota said workers were induced to report to work through company bonuses as a rash of coronavirus infections broke out at the facility. The Sioux Falls plant, which employees about 2,800 people in the state’s largest city, has emerged as a hotspot of infections, accounting for at least 1 in 5 confirmed cases in South Dakota. Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon says over 80 employees have tested positive according to data from Tuesday. The union representing employees at the plant reports that the number of people with confirmed cases is higher _ at more than 120.