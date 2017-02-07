South Dakota Patrol Says Security Worked Right

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Highway Patrol superintendent says authorities were properly notified seconds after a lawmaker whose committee was considering a bill to allow concealed guns in the Capitol hit a panic button to test the response time.

Superintendent Col. Craig Price said Monday that after the notification, a supervisor looked at the video monitoring system and saw that an armed plainclothes state trooper was already in the room. He says a uniformed officer responded to verify there was no emergency.

Republican Rep. Larry Rhoden, who hit the button, said the response time was longer than he had thought it would be.

Price says that while not all responses may be visible, officers take seriously their responsibility for security at the Capitol and the state government complex.