South Dakota Panel Votes to Reject Alternative Science Bill

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota lawmakers have rejected a bill that would have allowed science teachers to discuss strengths and weaknesses of evolutionary and climate change theories.

The House Education Committee Wednesday defeated a do pass vote and approved sending the bill to the 41st day, effectively killing the proposal.

The hearing lasted for over an hour as people against the bill testified it would allow teachers to instruct theories not approved by school boards and not based in science. The sponsor, Republican Sen. Jeff Monroe of Pierre, says the intent was to give teachers additional latitude to explain potential flaws in commonly taught scientific theories without fear of retribution.

The national and state science education groups are welcoming the bill’s defeat and conservative groups and others are disappointed.