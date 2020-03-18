South Dakota officials: 1 new COVID-19 case; total now 11

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota officials say one more person has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 11. The new case is in Minnehaha County, which includes the state’s largest city of Sioux Falls. The new case is a woman in her 50s. Officials report that all the positive cases have come from people who traveled outside the state and there’s no evidence of it spreading in communities. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says the city is not mandating any bar or restaurant shutdowns, but encouraging businesses to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to limit gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

The SD Department of Health is providing updated COVID-19 information, including number of cases in the state, at COVID.SD.GOV.