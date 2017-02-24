South Dakota Music Education Association’s Middle School All-State Orchestra Feb 25th 3pm

PIERRE SD – Morkeia Mutchelknaus and Sophia New, both in the 8th grade at Georgia Morse Middle School at Pierre, stopped by the studio and visited with KGFX’s Chuck Hanson about the South Dakota Music Education’s Association’s Middle School All-State Orchestra. Also in studio were SDMEA Middle School All-State Orchestra Co-Chairs, Mr. Jon Bakken of Camelot Intermediate School in Brookings and Mrs. Kelsey Marker of Deubrook Area Schools in White and also Mrs. Moriah Gross, Executive Director of The Pierre Youth Orchestra along with Composer, Soon Hee Newbold the Guest Conductor from Burbank, California.

Mutchelknaus will be playing in the First Violin section and New will be playing in the Cello section. The event is taking place February 24th-25th with rehearsals beginning on Friday and a concert, which is open to the public, set for Saturday, February 25th at 3:00pm in T.F. Riggs Theatre, Pierre.