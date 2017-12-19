South Dakota Moves Up in Mid Major Poll

VERMILLION, S.D. – After making its debut in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Poll last week, the South Dakota men’s basketball team leaped seven positions to No. 18 in the latest release. The Coyotes, who are 11-3 on the season, won both games over the seven-day polling period and garnered 252 points. Gonzaga maintains the top spot in the poll with all 31 first place votes and 775 points. Saint Mary’s, BYU, Towson and Albany round out the top 5 in the poll. South Dakota is the only Summit League team in the poll. South Dakota State dropped out of the poll this week.
Record Points Previous
1. Gonzaga (31) 9-2 775 1 West Coast
2. Saint Mary’s 9-2 742 2 West Coast
3. BYU 9-2 662 5 West Coast
4. Towson 10-1 590 8 Colonial
5. Albany 11-2 567 4 America East
6. Loyola Chicago 10-2 564 3 Missouri Valley
7. Northern Iowa 8-3 544 6 Missouri Valley
8. UT Arlington 8-3 542 9 Sun Belt
9. Louisiana 9-2 473 10 Sun Belt
10. Charleston 7-3 446 7 Colonial
11. Stephen F. Austin 10-1 384 19 Southland
12. Furman 9-3 308 18 Southern
13. Evansville 10-2 303 23 Missouri Valley
14. Valparaiso 8-3 287 11 Missouri Valley
15. Georgia Southern 8-3 286 15 Sun Belt
16. Missouri State 0-3 281 17 Missouri Valley
17. UNC Greensboro 8-3 271 NR Southern
18. South Dakota 11-3 252 25 Summit
19. New Mexico State 9-2 241 NR Western Athletic
20. Northern Kentucky 7-4 212 14 Horizon
21. Central Michigan 8-2 192 16 Mid-American
22. UC Santa Barbara 8-3 159 21 Big West
23. FGCU 7-5 124 12 Atlantic Sun
24. UC Davis 7-3 99 20 Big West
25. Portland State 9-3 77 24 Big Sky
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.