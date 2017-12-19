South Dakota Moves Up in Mid Major Poll

VERMILLION, S.D. – After making its debut in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Poll last week, the South Dakota men’s basketball team leaped seven positions to No. 18 in the latest release. The Coyotes, who are 11-3 on the season, won both games over the seven-day polling period and garnered 252 points. Gonzaga maintains the top spot in the poll with all 31 first place votes and 775 points. Saint Mary’s, BYU, Towson and Albany round out the top 5 in the poll. South Dakota is the only Summit League team in the poll. South Dakota State dropped out of the poll this week.

Record Points Previous

1. Gonzaga (31) 9-2 775 1 West Coast

2. Saint Mary’s 9-2 742 2 West Coast

3. BYU 9-2 662 5 West Coast

4. Towson 10-1 590 8 Colonial

5. Albany 11-2 567 4 America East

6. Loyola Chicago 10-2 564 3 Missouri Valley

7. Northern Iowa 8-3 544 6 Missouri Valley

8. UT Arlington 8-3 542 9 Sun Belt

9. Louisiana 9-2 473 10 Sun Belt

10. Charleston 7-3 446 7 Colonial

11. Stephen F. Austin 10-1 384 19 Southland

12. Furman 9-3 308 18 Southern

13. Evansville 10-2 303 23 Missouri Valley

14. Valparaiso 8-3 287 11 Missouri Valley

15. Georgia Southern 8-3 286 15 Sun Belt

16. Missouri State 0-3 281 17 Missouri Valley

17. UNC Greensboro 8-3 271 NR Southern

18. South Dakota 11-3 252 25 Summit

19. New Mexico State 9-2 241 NR Western Athletic

20. Northern Kentucky 7-4 212 14 Horizon

21. Central Michigan 8-2 192 16 Mid-American

22. UC Santa Barbara 8-3 159 21 Big West

23. FGCU 7-5 124 12 Atlantic Sun

24. UC Davis 7-3 99 20 Big West

25. Portland State 9-3 77 24 Big Sky