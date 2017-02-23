South Dakota Men Charged with Baiting Mountain Lions

  • Home > 
February 23, 2017

 

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Two men in western South Dakota have been charged with illegally baiting mountain lions with deer carcasses.

Twenty-year-old Mason Hamm and 38-year-old William Colson VI, both of Rapid City, are facing eight misdemeanor charges, including aiding and abetting prohibited hunting, after allegedly placing several road-killed deer in Spring Creek Canyon, in southwestern Rapid City.

The Rapid City Journal reports that law enforcement started watching the canyon after finding a gutted deer that looked like it was being used as mountain lion bait.

Several weeks later, after officers watched dead deer pile up by a surveillance camera they set up, Hamm called South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks to report a mountain lion he had killed.

The men are free on bond. They’re due back in court next month.


