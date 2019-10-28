South Dakota Media Prep Volleyball Poll

YANKTON, S.D. – Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 28, 2019. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

Class AA

1. Watertown (14) 22-1 70 1

2. O’Gorman 19-4 56 2

3. Huron 14-6 39 3

4. S.F. Washington 16-7 24 5

5. S.F. Roosevelt 15-10 15 4

Receiving Votes: Aberdeen Central (12-7) 5; S.F. Lincoln (11-7) 1

Class A

1. S.F. Christian (8) 23-9 61 1

2. Miller (6) 29-2 57 2

3. Dakota Valley 27-3 47 3

4. McCook Central-Montrose 21-3 26 4

5. Winner 23-4 13 5

Receiving Votes: St. Thomas More (29-5) 5; Hill City (26-3) 1

Class B

1. Northwestern (14) 33-0 70 1

2. Faulkton Area 18-4 50 2

3. Faith 25-3 37 3

4. Chester Area 20-7 33 4

5. Ethan 22-6 12 5

Receiving Votes: Warner (23-9) 6; Castlewood (21-4) 1; Burke (27-5) 1