South Dakota Media Pre Season High School Football Poll

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The preseason South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll is listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class ahead of the new season. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

1. SF Washington (26) 138

2. SF O’Gorman (2) 97

3. SF Roosevelt 83

4. Brandon Valley 67

5. SF Lincoln 28

Receiving votes: Rapid City Stevens 5, Rapid City Central 1, Watertown 1.

Class 11AA

1. Mitchell (22) 133

2. Pierre (3) 103

3. Harrisburg (3) 96

4. Yankton 53

5. Huron 19

Receiving votes: Sturgis 10, Brookings 5, Douglas 1.

Class 11A

1. Dakota Valley (14) 113

2. Madison (10) 104

3. Tea Area (4) 95

4. St. Thomas More 68

5. Dell Rapids 24

Receiving votes: West Central 9, Milbank 6, Belle Fourche 1.

Class 11B

1. SF Christian (23) 134

2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (4) 109

3. Winner 74

4. Sioux Valley (1) 56

5. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 32

Receiving votes: Canton 9, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 3, Aberdeen Roncalli 2, McCook Central/Montrose 1.

Class 9AA

1. Gregory (14) 113

2. Miller/Highmore-Harrold (9) 105

3. Wolsey-Wessington (2) 75

4. Irene-Wakonda (1) 55

5. Webster Area (2) 49

Receiving votes: Baltic 8, North Border 7, Bon Homme 5, Arlington/Lake Preston 2, Kimball/White Lake 1.

Class 9A

1. Britton-Hecla (16) 122

2. Howard (10) 120

3. Corsica-Stickney (1) 74

4. Warner 54

5. Clark/Willow Lake (1) 35

Receiving votes: Canistota/Freeman 8, Timber Lake 5, Potter County 1, Alcester-Hudson 1.

Class 9B

1. Sully Buttes (20) 127

2. Castlewood (3) 88

3. Colome (3) 80

4. Colman-Egan (2) 78

5. Harding County 28

Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 13, Wall 6.