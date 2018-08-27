South Dakota Media High School Volleyball Ratings

MITCHELL, S.D. – The South Dakota Media High School Volleyball Poll has no changes at the top of each Division. Rapid City Stevens, Sioux Falls Christian and Northwestern Area at the top rated teams in the poll voted on by sportswriters and sportscasters from across the state.

Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of Aug. 27, 2018. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

1. R.C. Stevens (19) 2-0 99 1

2. S.F. Washington (1) 4-1 75 2

3.S. F. O’Gorman 3-1 49 3

4. S.F. Roosevelt 2-0 46 RV

5. Mitchell 3-1 20 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Huron (4-0) 8, Watertown (2-3) 3

CLASS A

1. S.F. Christian (20) 5-0 100

2. Dell Rapids 5-0 57

3. Miller 4-1 50

4. Dakota Valley 1-1 47

5. Winner 2-0 33

RECEIVING VOTES: Parker (2-0) 5, McCook Central-Montrose (2-3) 4, Wagner (4-1) 3, Madison (1-1) 1

CLASS B

1. Northwestern (20) 6-0 100 1

2. Warner 3-0 79 2

3. Chester Area 1-0 61 3

4. Ethan 0-0 35 4

5. Philip 1-0 19 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Burke (1-0) 2, Arlington (1-3), Deubrook Area (1-0) 1, Waverly-South Shore (5-0) 1, Wall (2-0) 1