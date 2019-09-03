South Dakota Media High School Volleyball Poll

YANKTON, S.D. – Here is the South Dakota media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 3, 2019. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

Class AA

1. Watertown (15) 5-0 83 4

2. O’Gorman 4-1 51 3

3. S.F. Washington (2) 4-1 50 1

4. Brandon Valley 4-2 20 RV

5. Aberdeen Central 2-0 19 RV

Receiving Votes: Huron (4-1) 17, R.C. Stevens (1-1) 15.

Class A

1. S.F. Christian (17) 3-1 85 1

2. Miller 1-0 64 2

3. McCook Central-Montrose 4-1 48 3

4. Elk Point-Jefferson 1-0 29 4

5. Parker 2-0 21 5

Receiving Votes: Dakota Valley (1-0) 6, Winner (1-1) 1, Aberdeen Roncalli (1-1) 1

Class B

1. Northwestern (16) 7-0 84 1

2. Warner (1) 0-0 63 2

3. Chester Area 2-0 55 3

4. Faulkton Area 1-0 32 4

5. Faith 1-0 19 5

Receiving Votes: Burke (1-0) 1, Philip (1-0) 1.