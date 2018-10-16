South Dakota Media High School Volleyball Poll

YANKTON, S.D. – Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 15, 2018. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

Class AA

1. S.F. O’Gorman (11) 19-3 70 1

2. R.C. Stevens (3) 23-1 63 2

3. S.F. Washington (1) 21-2 47 3

4. Watertown 14-4 29 4

5. Huron 13-5 16 5

Class A

1. S.F. Christian (15) 23-7 75 1

2. Miller 23-2 60 2

3. Winner 19-1 45 3

4. McCook Central-Montrose 19-3 28 4

5. Elk Point-Jefferson 24-4 11 5

Also Receiving Votes: St. Thomas More (28-5) 4, Wagner (21-3) 2

Class B

1. Northwestern (15) 30-2 75 1

2. Warner 28-2 60 2

3. Chester Area 19-5 43 3

4. Ethan 22-4 26 4

5. Faith 23-1 16 5

Also Receiving Votes: Burke (22-5) 2, Philip (19-5) 2, Kadoka Area (23-4) 1