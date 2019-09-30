South Dakota Media High School Volleyball Poll

YANKTON, S.D. – Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 30, 2019. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

Class AA

1. Watertown (15) 12-1 83 1

2. O’Gorman (2) 11-1 70 2

3. S.F. Washington 10-3 48 3

4. Aberdeen Central 7-2 29 5

5. Brandon Valley 7-4 12 4

Receiving Votes: S.F. Roosevelt (10-4) 7, Huron (8-4) 4, S.F. Lincoln (9-5) 2

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (8) 15-1 75 3

2. Miller (6) 14-1 66 2

3. S.F. Christian (3) 12-9 61 1

4. McCook Central-Montrose 13-3 31 4

5. Hill City 19-0 19 5

Receiving Votes: Parker (14-5) 3

Class B

1. Northwestern (17) 20-0 85 1

2. Faulkton Area 13-3 62 2

3. Chester Area 13-6 35 4

4. Burke 14-2 28 3

5. Faith 14-2 21 RV

Receiving Votes: Ethan (13-2) 12, Warner (8-7) 9, Kadoka Area (13-1) 3