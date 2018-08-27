South Dakota Media High School Football Ratings

MITCHELL, S.D. – Here is the South Dakota Media High School Football poll for this week. The poll is voted on by newspaper and broadcast sports editors and directors from throughout South Dakota. Dakota Radio Group Sports Director Rod Fisher cast votes in the weekly poll.

Class 11AAA

1. SF Washington (27) 1-0 147 1

2. SF O’Gorman (2) 1-0 111 2

3. SF Roosevelt (1) 1-0 99 3

4. SF Lincoln 1-0 47 5

5. Brandon Valley 0-1 34 4

Receiving votes: Watertown 10, Rapid City Stevens 2.

Class 11AA

1. Harrisburg (29) 1-0 149 3

2. Mitchell (1) 0-1 84 1

3. Pierre 0-1 73 2

4. Brookings 1-0 69 RV

5. Huron 1-0 65 5

Receiving votes: Yankton 10.

Class 11A

1. Dakota Valley (25) 1-0 142 1

2. Madison (4) 1-0 115 2

3. Tea Area 1-0 92 3

4. St. Thomas More (1) 1-0 69 4

5. Dell Rapids 0-1 13 5

Receiving votes: Belle Fourche 11, Milbank 6, West Central 2.

Class 11B

1. SF Christian (29) 2-0 149 1

2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (1) 2-0 121 2

3. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 2-0 81 3

4. Canton 2-0 61 4

5. Winner 1-1 18 5

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 17, Beresford 2, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 1.

Class 9AA

1. Gregory (22) 2-0 141 1

2. Wolsey-Wessington (7) 2-0 124 2

3. Irene-Wakonda 2-0 84 3

4. Webster Area (1) 2-0 57 4

5. Bon Homme 1-1 21 5

Receiving votes: Baltic 8, Arlington/Lake Preston 7, Garretson 6, North Border 1, Kimball/White Lake 1.

Class 9A

1. Britton-Hecla (27) 2-0 145 1

2. Corsica-Stickney (3) 1-0 113 2

3. Warner 2-0 85 3

4. Clark/Willow Lake 2-0 65 4

5. Canistota/Freeman 2-0 32 5

Receiving votes: Timber Lake 10.

Class 9B

1. Sully Buttes (27) 2-0 144 1

2. Castlewood (1) 2-0 104 2

3. Colome (1) 2-0 93 3

4. Colman-Egan (1) 1-0 73 4

5. Harding County 2-0 27 5

Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 6, Wall 3.