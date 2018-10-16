South Dakota Media High School Football Rankings

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 15 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

(This is the final poll of the season for the nine-man classes and Class 11B.)

Class 11AAA

1. SF O’Gorman (24) 8-0 120 1

2. SF Washington 6-2 89 2

3. Brandon Valley 6-2 70 3

4. SF Roosevelt 6-2 56 4

5. Watertown 6-2 25 5

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (23) 6-2 119 1

2. Harrisburg (1) 5-3 90 3

3. Yankton 4-4 72 2

4. Brookings 4-4 49 5

5. Mitchell 3-5 19 4

Receiving votes: Huron 10, Sturgis 1.

Class 11A

1. Dakota Valley (24) 8-0 120 1

T2. Madison 7-1 84 2

T2. Tea Area 7-1 84 3

4. West Central 4-4 39 4

5. Todd County 7-1 16 5

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 11, St. Thomas More 3, Hot Springs 3.

Class 11B

1. Canton (24) 8-0 120 1

2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 7-1 94 2

3. SF Christian 6-2 54 4

4. Beresford 7-1 31 RV

5. Winner 6-2 30 5

Receiving votes: Mount Vernon/Plankinton 29, Lead-Deadwood 2.

Class 9AA

1. Wolsey-Wessington (24) 8-0 120 1

2. Bon Homme 7-1 92 2

3. Garretson 8-0 67 3

4. Arlington/Lake Preston 8-0 45 4

5. Gregory 6-2 30 5

Receiving votes: Hamlin 6.

Class 9A

1. Britton-Hecla (23) 8-0 119 1

2. Canistota/Freeman (1) 7-1 78 2

3. Timber Lake 8-0 75 4

4. Warner 6-2 44 5

5. Clark/Willow Lake 6-2 39 3

Receiving votes: Alcester-Hudson 4, New Underwood 1.

Class 9B

1. Sully Buttes (21) 8-0 117 1

2. Colome (3) 8-0 99 2

3. Wall 8-0 61 4

4. Castlewood 6-2 41 3

T5. Colman-Egan 6-2 17 5

T5. Harding County 7-1 17 RV

Receiving votes: Burke 6, Faulkton Area 2.