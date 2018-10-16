South Dakota Media High School Football Rankings
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 15 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
(This is the final poll of the season for the nine-man classes and Class 11B.)
Class 11AAA
1. SF O’Gorman (24) 8-0 120 1
2. SF Washington 6-2 89 2
3. Brandon Valley 6-2 70 3
4. SF Roosevelt 6-2 56 4
5. Watertown 6-2 25 5
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (23) 6-2 119 1
2. Harrisburg (1) 5-3 90 3
3. Yankton 4-4 72 2
4. Brookings 4-4 49 5
5. Mitchell 3-5 19 4
Receiving votes: Huron 10, Sturgis 1.
Class 11A
1. Dakota Valley (24) 8-0 120 1
T2. Madison 7-1 84 2
T2. Tea Area 7-1 84 3
4. West Central 4-4 39 4
5. Todd County 7-1 16 5
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 11, St. Thomas More 3, Hot Springs 3.
Class 11B
1. Canton (24) 8-0 120 1
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 7-1 94 2
3. SF Christian 6-2 54 4
4. Beresford 7-1 31 RV
5. Winner 6-2 30 5
Receiving votes: Mount Vernon/Plankinton 29, Lead-Deadwood 2.
Class 9AA
1. Wolsey-Wessington (24) 8-0 120 1
2. Bon Homme 7-1 92 2
3. Garretson 8-0 67 3
4. Arlington/Lake Preston 8-0 45 4
5. Gregory 6-2 30 5
Receiving votes: Hamlin 6.
Class 9A
1. Britton-Hecla (23) 8-0 119 1
2. Canistota/Freeman (1) 7-1 78 2
3. Timber Lake 8-0 75 4
4. Warner 6-2 44 5
5. Clark/Willow Lake 6-2 39 3
Receiving votes: Alcester-Hudson 4, New Underwood 1.
Class 9B
1. Sully Buttes (21) 8-0 117 1
2. Colome (3) 8-0 99 2
3. Wall 8-0 61 4
4. Castlewood 6-2 41 3
T5. Colman-Egan 6-2 17 5
T5. Harding County 7-1 17 RV
Receiving votes: Burke 6, Faulkton Area 2.