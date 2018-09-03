South Dakota Media High School Football Poll
MITCHELL, S.D. – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 3 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. SF Roosevelt (19) 2-0 119 3
2. SF O’Gorman (6) 2-0 104 2
3. SF Washington 1-1 71 1
4. Brandon Valley 1-1 48 5
5. Watertown 2-0 16 RV
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Lincoln 15, Rapid City Stevens 2.
Class 11AA
1. Harrisburg (16) 1-1 110 1
2. Mitchell (6) 1-1 100 2
3. Pierre 1-1 73 3
4. Huron (3) 2-0 57 5
5. Brookings 1-1 29 4
Receiving votes: Sturgis 3.
Class 11A
1. Dakota Valley (22) 2-0 121 1
2. Madison (3) 2-0 96 2
3. Tea Area 2-0 83 3
4. Dell Rapids 1-1 39 5
5. St. Thomas More 1-1 20 4
Receiving votes: Milbank 13, Belle Fourche 1, Hot Springs 1, Lennox 1.
Class 11B
1. SF Christian (24) 2-0 124 1
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (1) 2-0 101 2
3. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 3-0 65 3
4. Canton 3-0 54 4
5. Winner 2-1 24 5
Receiving votes: Beresford 4, Custer 3.
Class 9AA
1. Gregory (18) 3-0 117 1
2. Wolsey-Wessington (7) 3-0 107 2
3. Irene-Wakonda 3-0 75 3
4. Bon Homme 2-1 33 5
5. Baltic 3-0 16 RV
Receiving votes: Arlington/Lake Preston 11, Garretson 6, Webster Area 5, Hamlin 3, North Border 1, Kimball/White Lake 1.
Class 9A
1. Britton-Hecla (24) 3-0 123 1
2. Warner (1) 3-0 91 3
3. Clark/Willow Lake 3-0 73 4
4. Canistota/Freeman 2-0 35 5
5. Alcester-Hudson 3-0 21 NR
Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 18, Timber Lake 14.
Class 9B
1. Sully Buttes (23) 2-0 121 1
2. Castlewood (1) 3-0 87 2
3. Colome (1) 3-0 79 3
4. Colman-Egan 2-0 55 4
5. Harding County 3-0 26 5
Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 5, Wall 2.