South Dakota Media High School Football Poll

MITCHELL, S.D. – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 3 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

1. SF Roosevelt (19) 2-0 119 3

2. SF O’Gorman (6) 2-0 104 2

3. SF Washington 1-1 71 1

4. Brandon Valley 1-1 48 5

5. Watertown 2-0 16 RV

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Lincoln 15, Rapid City Stevens 2.

Class 11AA

1. Harrisburg (16) 1-1 110 1

2. Mitchell (6) 1-1 100 2

3. Pierre 1-1 73 3

4. Huron (3) 2-0 57 5

5. Brookings 1-1 29 4

Receiving votes: Sturgis 3.

Class 11A

1. Dakota Valley (22) 2-0 121 1

2. Madison (3) 2-0 96 2

3. Tea Area 2-0 83 3

4. Dell Rapids 1-1 39 5

5. St. Thomas More 1-1 20 4

Receiving votes: Milbank 13, Belle Fourche 1, Hot Springs 1, Lennox 1.

Class 11B

1. SF Christian (24) 2-0 124 1

2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (1) 2-0 101 2

3. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 3-0 65 3

4. Canton 3-0 54 4

5. Winner 2-1 24 5

Receiving votes: Beresford 4, Custer 3.

Class 9AA

1. Gregory (18) 3-0 117 1

2. Wolsey-Wessington (7) 3-0 107 2

3. Irene-Wakonda 3-0 75 3

4. Bon Homme 2-1 33 5

5. Baltic 3-0 16 RV

Receiving votes: Arlington/Lake Preston 11, Garretson 6, Webster Area 5, Hamlin 3, North Border 1, Kimball/White Lake 1.

Class 9A

1. Britton-Hecla (24) 3-0 123 1

2. Warner (1) 3-0 91 3

3. Clark/Willow Lake 3-0 73 4

4. Canistota/Freeman 2-0 35 5

5. Alcester-Hudson 3-0 21 NR

Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 18, Timber Lake 14.

Class 9B

1. Sully Buttes (23) 2-0 121 1

2. Castlewood (1) 3-0 87 2

3. Colome (1) 3-0 79 3

4. Colman-Egan 2-0 55 4

5. Harding County 3-0 26 5

Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 5, Wall 2.