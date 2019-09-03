South Dakota Media High School Football Poll

MITCHELL, S.D. – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 3 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

1. SF Roosevelt (22) 1-0 114 3

2. SF O’Gorman (1) 1-0 88 2

3. SF Washington 1-0 56 4

4. Brandon Valley 0-1 55 1

5. SF Lincoln 1-0 29 5

Receiving votes: Harrisburg 3.

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (23) 1-0 115 1

2. Yankton 1-0 90 2

3. Brookings 1-0 71 3

4. Mitchell 1-0 44 5

5. Huron 0-1 18 4

Receiving votes: Sturgis 4, Douglas 3.

Class 11A

1. Tea Area (22) 1-0 114 1

2. Madison (1) 1-0 91 3

3. SF Christian 1-0 53 4

4. Dakota Valley 0-1 40 2

5. West Central 1-0 32 5

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 11, Canton 4.

Class 11B

1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (22) 2-0 114 1

2. Winner (1) 2-0 91 3

3. Mount Vernon-Plankinton 1-0 67 4

T-4. St. Thomas More 1-1 26 2

T-4. Webster Area 2-0 26 RV

Receiving votes: Groton Area 15, Sioux Valley 4, McCook Central/Montrose 2.

Class 9AA

1. Bon Homme (22) 2-0 113 1

2. Viborg-Hurley (1) 1-0 86 3

3. Baltic 1-0 60 4

4. Parker 2-0 46 5

5. Deuel 1-0 37 RV

Receiving votes: Hamlin 3.

Class 9A

T-1. Sully Buttes (14) 2-0 100 1

T-1. Canistota/Freeman (8) 2-0 100 2

3. Britton-Hecla (1) 1-0 69 3

4. Howard 2-0 49 4

5. Kimball/White Lake 2-0 17 5

Receiving votes: Gregory 8, De Smet 1, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 1.

Class 9B

1. Colman-Egan (15) 2-0 104 2

2. Faulkton Area (4) 1-0 81 3

3. Wolsey-Wessington (1) 2-0 67 4

4. Dell Rapids St. Mary (3) 2-0 62 5

5. Colome 1-1 24 1

Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 3, Harding County 2, Alcester-Hudson 1, Herreid/Selby Area 1.