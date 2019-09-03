South Dakota Media High School Football Poll
MITCHELL, S.D. – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 3 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. SF Roosevelt (22) 1-0 114 3
2. SF O’Gorman (1) 1-0 88 2
3. SF Washington 1-0 56 4
4. Brandon Valley 0-1 55 1
5. SF Lincoln 1-0 29 5
Receiving votes: Harrisburg 3.
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (23) 1-0 115 1
2. Yankton 1-0 90 2
3. Brookings 1-0 71 3
4. Mitchell 1-0 44 5
5. Huron 0-1 18 4
Receiving votes: Sturgis 4, Douglas 3.
Class 11A
1. Tea Area (22) 1-0 114 1
2. Madison (1) 1-0 91 3
3. SF Christian 1-0 53 4
4. Dakota Valley 0-1 40 2
5. West Central 1-0 32 5
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 11, Canton 4.
Class 11B
1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (22) 2-0 114 1
2. Winner (1) 2-0 91 3
3. Mount Vernon-Plankinton 1-0 67 4
T-4. St. Thomas More 1-1 26 2
T-4. Webster Area 2-0 26 RV
Receiving votes: Groton Area 15, Sioux Valley 4, McCook Central/Montrose 2.
Class 9AA
1. Bon Homme (22) 2-0 113 1
2. Viborg-Hurley (1) 1-0 86 3
3. Baltic 1-0 60 4
4. Parker 2-0 46 5
5. Deuel 1-0 37 RV
Receiving votes: Hamlin 3.
Class 9A
T-1. Sully Buttes (14) 2-0 100 1
T-1. Canistota/Freeman (8) 2-0 100 2
3. Britton-Hecla (1) 1-0 69 3
4. Howard 2-0 49 4
5. Kimball/White Lake 2-0 17 5
Receiving votes: Gregory 8, De Smet 1, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 1.
Class 9B
1. Colman-Egan (15) 2-0 104 2
2. Faulkton Area (4) 1-0 81 3
3. Wolsey-Wessington (1) 2-0 67 4
4. Dell Rapids St. Mary (3) 2-0 62 5
5. Colome 1-1 24 1
Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 3, Harding County 2, Alcester-Hudson 1, Herreid/Selby Area 1.