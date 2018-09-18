South Dakota Media High School Football Poll
MITCHELL, S.D. – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 17 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. SF Roosevelt (24) 4-0 144 1
2. SF O’Gorman (6) 4-0 126 2
3. Brandon Valley 3-1 78 3
4. SF Washington 2-2 72 4
5. Watertown 3-1 26 5
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Lincoln 3, Aberdeen Central 1.
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (29) 3-1 149 2
2. Huron (1) 3-1 98 1
3. Brookings 3-1 81 4
4. Harrisburg 2-2 75 3
5. Yankton 1-3 32 RV
Receiving votes: Sturgis 9, Mitchell 6.
Class 11A
1. Dakota Valley (27) 4-0 147 1
2. Tea Area (3) 4-0 122 2
3. Madison 3-1 89 3
4. West Central 2-2 40 RV
5. Lennox 3-1 28 5
Receiving votes: Belle Fourche 9, Hot Springs 9, Dell Rapids 6.
Class 11B
1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (28) 4-0 147 1
2. Canton (2) 5-0 116 2
3. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 5-0 83 3
4. SF Christian 3-1 71 4
5. Winner 3-1 29 5
Receiving votes: Beresford 3, Lead-Deadwood 1.
Class 9AA
1. Gregory (22) 4-0 141 1
2. Wolsey-Wessington (8) 5-0 128 2
3. Bon Homme 4-1 71 4
4. Baltic 4-0 38 5
5. Irene-Wakonda 4-1 25 3
Receiving votes: Arlington/Lake Preston 21, Garretson 15, Hamlin 5, Webster Area 4, North Border 2.
Class 9A
1. Britton-Hecla (29) 4-0 149 1
2. Clark/Willow Lake 5-0 106 3
3. Canistota/Freeman(1) 4-0 84 4
4. Warner 4-1 63 2
5. Alcester-Hudson 4-0 22 5
Receiving votes: Timber Lake 21, Howard 5
Class 9B
1. Sully Buttes (29) 4-0 147 1
2. Castlewood (1) 4-0 110 2
3. Colome 4-0 93 3
4. Colman-Egan 4-0 69 4
5. Wall 4-0 25 5
Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 6.