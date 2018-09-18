South Dakota Media High School Football Poll

MITCHELL, S.D. – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 17 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

1. SF Roosevelt (24) 4-0 144 1

2. SF O’Gorman (6) 4-0 126 2

3. Brandon Valley 3-1 78 3

4. SF Washington 2-2 72 4

5. Watertown 3-1 26 5

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Lincoln 3, Aberdeen Central 1.

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (29) 3-1 149 2

2. Huron (1) 3-1 98 1

3. Brookings 3-1 81 4

4. Harrisburg 2-2 75 3

5. Yankton 1-3 32 RV

Receiving votes: Sturgis 9, Mitchell 6.

Class 11A

1. Dakota Valley (27) 4-0 147 1

2. Tea Area (3) 4-0 122 2

3. Madison 3-1 89 3

4. West Central 2-2 40 RV

5. Lennox 3-1 28 5

Receiving votes: Belle Fourche 9, Hot Springs 9, Dell Rapids 6.

Class 11B

1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (28) 4-0 147 1

2. Canton (2) 5-0 116 2

3. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 5-0 83 3

4. SF Christian 3-1 71 4

5. Winner 3-1 29 5

Receiving votes: Beresford 3, Lead-Deadwood 1.

Class 9AA

1. Gregory (22) 4-0 141 1

2. Wolsey-Wessington (8) 5-0 128 2

3. Bon Homme 4-1 71 4

4. Baltic 4-0 38 5

5. Irene-Wakonda 4-1 25 3

Receiving votes: Arlington/Lake Preston 21, Garretson 15, Hamlin 5, Webster Area 4, North Border 2.

Class 9A

1. Britton-Hecla (29) 4-0 149 1

2. Clark/Willow Lake 5-0 106 3

3. Canistota/Freeman(1) 4-0 84 4

4. Warner 4-1 63 2

5. Alcester-Hudson 4-0 22 5

Receiving votes: Timber Lake 21, Howard 5

Class 9B

1. Sully Buttes (29) 4-0 147 1

2. Castlewood (1) 4-0 110 2

3. Colome 4-0 93 3

4. Colman-Egan 4-0 69 4

5. Wall 4-0 25 5

Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 6.