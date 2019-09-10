South Dakota Media High School Football and Volleyball Ratings

MITCHELL, S.D. – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 9 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

1. SF Roosevelt (24) 2-0 120 1

2. Brandon Valley 1-1 92 4

3. SF O’Gorman 1-1 60 2

4. Harrisburg 2-0 58 RV

5. SF Washington 1-1 17 3

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Lincoln 11, Rapid City Stevens 2.

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (24) 2-0 120 1

2. Brookings 2-0 95 3

3. Yankton 1-1 65 2

4. Mitchell 1-1 39 4

5. Huron 1-1 38 5

Receiving votes: Sturgis 3.

Class 11A

1. Tea Area (21) 2-0 114 1

2. Madison (3) 2-0 97 2

3. SF Christian 2-0 63 3

4. Dakota Valley 1-1 50 4

5. Dell Rapids 2-0 26 RV

Receiving votes: West Central 9, Tri-Valley 1.

Class 11B

1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (19) 3-0 115 1

2. Winner (5) 3-0 99 2

3. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 2-0 66 3

4. Webster Area 3-0 36 T-4

5. St. Thomas More 2-1 33 T-4

Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 10, Groton Area 1.

Class 9AA

1. Bon Homme (22) 3-0 117 1

2. Viborg-Hurley (2) 2-0 90 2

3. Baltic 2-0 70 3

4. Parker 3-0 44 4

5. Deuel 2-0 38 5

Receiving votes: Lemmon-McIntosh 1.

Class 9A

1. Sully Buttes (14) 3-0 106 T-1

2. Canistota/Freeman (8) 3-0 103 T-1

3. Britton-Hecla (2) 2-0 71 3

4. Howard 2-0 42 4

5. Kimball/White Lake 3-0 23 5

Receiving votes: Gregory 11, Timber Lake 3, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 1.

Class 9B

1. Colman-Egan (22) 3-0 118 1

2. Dell Rapids St. Mary (2) 3-0 88 4

3. Wolsey-Wessington 2-1 62 3

4. Alcester-Hudson 3-0 35 RV

5. Faulkton Area 1-1 30 2

Receiving votes: Herreid/Selby Area 18, Corsica-Stickney 7, Harding County 2.

-0-

YANKTON, S.D. – Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 9, 2019. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, total points and previous ranking.

Class AA

T1. Watertown (8) 7-1 76 1

T1. O’Gorman (8) 5-1 76 2

3. S.F. Washington (3) 5-2 63 3

4. Aberdeen Central 4-0 33 5

5. Brandon Valley 5-2 21 4

Receiving Votes: Huron (5-2)10, S.F. Roosevelt (5-3) 4, R.C. Stevens (1-1) 2

Class A

1. S.F. Christian (19) 5-1 95 1

2. Miller 2-0 74 2

3. Parker 4-0 53 5

4. Dakota Valley 3-0 30 RV

5. McCook Central-Montrose 5-2 23 3

Receiving Votes: Elk Point-Jefferson (2-1) 5, Hill City (6-0) 2, Beresford (3-0) 1, Madison (2-0) 1

Class B

1. Northwestern (18) 8-0 94 1

2. Warner (1) 2-0 73 2

3. Faulkton Area 3-0 47 4

4. Chester Area 2-1 37 3

5. Faith 3-0 26 5

Receiving Votes: Burke (3-0) 7, Kadoka Area (2-0) 1