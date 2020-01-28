South Dakota Media High School Basketball Ratings

MITCHELL, S.D. – The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 27 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

1. Yankton (14) 9-2 94 1

2. O’Gorman (6) 9-2 83 3

3. Brandon Valley 8-2 59 4

4. SF Roosevelt 8-3 33 5

5. Huron 7-2 28 2

Receiving votes: SF Lincoln 3.

Class A

1. St. Thomas More (20) 10-0 100 1

2. Sioux Valley 10-1 58 3

3. Lennox 11-1 50 5

4. SF Christian 8-2 45 2

5. Dakota Valley 9-2 24 4

Receiving votes: Crow Creek 14, Groton Area 5, Tiospa Zina 3, Vermillion 1.

Class B

1. De Smet (19) 8-1 99 2

2. Viborg-Hurley (1) 8-1 81 1

3. White River 9-1 36 3

4. Aberdeen Christian 10-2 28 RV

5. Canistota 8-2 20 RV

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 16, Hanson 9, Lyman 4, Platte-Geddes 4, Howard 1, Freeman Academy/Marion 1, Sully Buttes 1.

Girls

Class AA

1. O’Gorman (20) 10-0 100 1

2. Harrisburg 11-0 71 3

3. RC Stevens 11-1 69 2

4. SF Lincoln 7-2 40 4

5. SF Roosevelt 5-5 15 RV

Receiving votes: SF Washington 5.

Class A

1. Winner (19) 11-0 99 1

2. St. Thomas More (1)11-0 71 3

3. Lennox 12-1 65 2

4. Crow Creek 11-0 43 4

5. Roncalli 9-1 16 5

Receiving votes: Flandreau 3, Red Cloud 2, West Central 1.

Class B

1. Corsica-Stickney (20) 13-0 100 1

2. Ethan 9-1 74 3

3. Castlewood 8-2 62 5

4. De Smet 9-2 33 2

T-5. Langford Area 9-1 8 RV

T-5. Faulkton Area 10-2 8 RV

Receiving votes: Faith 7, White River 5, Deubrook Area 2, Howard 1.