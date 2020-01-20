South Dakota Media High School Basketball Ratings

MITCHELL, S.D. – The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 20 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

1. Yankton (10) 7-2 78 2

2. Huron (5) 6-1 68 3

3. O’Gorman (3) 7-2 59 4

4. Brandon Valley 7-2 47 1

5. Sioux Falls Roosevelt 5-3 13 5

Receiving votes: Rapid City Central 2, Sioux Falls Lincoln 2, Rapid City Stevens 1.

Class A

1. St. Thomas More (18) 8-0 90 1

2. SF Christian 7-1 69 2

3. Sioux Valley 9-0 55 3

4. Dakota Valley 8-1 34 4

5. Lennox 8-1 13 5

Receiving votes: Crow Creek 7, Tiospa Zina 1, Groton Area 1.

Class B

1. Viborg-Hurley (15) 6-0 87 1

2. De Smet (2) 6-1 69 2

3. White River (1) 8-0 58 3

4. Lyman 8-1 27 5

5. Howard 7-1 9 RV

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Christian 6, Dell Rapids St. Mary 4, Canistota 4, Hanson 3, Arlington 2, Freeman Academy/Marion 1.

Girls

Class AA

1. O’Gorman (18) 8-0 90 1

2. Stevens 10-0 72 2

3. Harrisburg 10-0 54 3

4. Sioux Falls Lincoln 4-2 32 5

5. Sioux Falls Washington 4-3 20 4

Receiving votes: Rapid City Central 2.

Class A

1. Winner (14) 9-0 85 1

2. Lennox (3) 10-0 75 2

3. St. Thomas More (1) 8-0 55 3

4. Crow Creek 9-0 36 5

5. Roncalli 9-1 8 RV

Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 6, Red Cloud 3, Flandreau 1, West Central 1.

Class B

1. Corsica-Stickney (17) 9-0 89 1

2. De Smet (1) 9-0 69 2

3. Ethan 7-0 54 3

4. White River 7-1 34 4

5. Castlewood 7-2 15 5

Receiving votes: Langford Area 6, Faulkton 3.