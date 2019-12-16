South Dakota Media High School Basketball Ratings

MITCHELL, S.D. – The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Dec. 16 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

1. Yankton (7) 2-0 39

2. Brandon Valley (1) 2-0 30 3

3. Roosevelt 1-0 25 4

4. Huron 1-0 16 5

5. Sioux Falls O’Gorman 1-1 10 1

Class A

1. St. Thomas More (7) 2-0 39 1

2. SF Christian (1) 2-0 29 2

3. Dell Rapids 1-0 22 3

4. Crow Creek 2-0 9 RV

5. Lennox 1-1 8 4

Receiving votes: Sioux Valley 7, Red Cloud 3, Dakota Valley 2, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 1.

Class B

1. De Smet (5) 1-0 37 1

2. Viborg-Hurley (2) 1-0 33 2

3. Sully Buttes (1) 0-0 20 4

4. White River 1-0 14 3

5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 1-0 11 5

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Christian 4, Canistota 1.

Girls

Class AA

1. Sioux Falls Lincoln (5) 2-0 37 1

2. Sioux Falls O’Gorman (3) 1-0 34 2

3. Rapid City Stevens 2-0 25 3

4. Sioux Falls Washington 1-0 12 4

5. Harrisburg 1-0 6 RV

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 5, Yankton 1.

Class A

1. Winner (5) 1-0 37 T-1

2. Lennox (3) 2-0 35 T-1

3. St. Thomas More 1-0 24 3

4. West Central 0-0 10 5

5. McCook Central/Montrose 1-0 9 RV

Receiving votes: Mount Vernon/Plankinton 3, Aberdeen Roncalli 1, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 1.

Class B

1. Corsica-Stickney (7) 1-0 39 1

2. Castlewood (1) 1-0 26 2

3. De Smet 1-0 23 3

4. White River 1-0 19 4

5. Ethan 1-0 10 5

Receiving votes: Bridgewater-Emery 3.