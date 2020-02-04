South Dakota Media High School Basketball Poll

MITCHELL, S.D. – The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 3 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

1. Yankton (14) 11-2 98 1

2. O’Gorman (7) 10-2 91 2

3. Brandon Valley 9-4 48 3

4. SF Roosevelt 8-4 40 4

5. SF Washington 6-5 19 NR

Receiving votes: Huron 18, Lincoln 1.

Class A

1. St. Thomas More (21) 12-0 105 1

2. Sioux Valley 11-1 78 2

3. Lennox 13-1 51 3

4. SF Christian 11-2 46 4

5. Crow Creek 11-1 20 RV

Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 15, Dell Rapids 2.

Class B

1. De Smet (20) 9-1 104 1

2. Viborg-Hurley (1) 11-1 85 2

3. Aberdeen Christian 12-2 49 4

4. White River 11-2 34 3

5. Canistota 10-2 22 5

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 10, Sully Buttes 6, Lyman 3, Wolsey-Wessington 1, Howard 1.

Girls

Class AA

1. O’Gorman (21) 12-0 105 1

2. Harrisburg 13-0 79 2

3. Stevens 12-1 66 3

4. SF Lincoln 9-3 43 4

5. SF RoosevelT 6-6 11 5

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 5, Washington 3, Mitchell 2.

Class A

1. Winner (19) 13-0 103 1

2. St. Thomas More (2) 13-0 81 2

3. Lennox 12-1 67 3

4. Crow Creek 12-1 22 4

5. Red Cloud 13-1 15 RV

Receiving votes: Flandreau 11, Hamlin 7, Tea Area 3, Aberdeen Roncalli 3, McCook Central/Montrose 2, West Central 1.

Class B

1. Corsica-Stickney (21) 15-0 105 1

2. Ethan 12-1 84 2

3. De Smet 12-2 60 4

4. Langford Area 12-1 29 5

5. Faith 14-1 14 RV

Receiving votes: Castlewood 12, Faulkton Area 9, Howard 2.