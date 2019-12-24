South Dakota Media High School Basketball Poll

MITCHELL, S.D. – The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Dec. 23 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

1. Yankton (18) 3-0 90 1

2. Roosevelt 3-0 61 3

3. Brandon Valley 3-1 55 2

4. Huron 3-0 44 4

5. Lincoln 2-1 12 NR

Receiving votes: O’Gorman 5, Aberdeen Central 3

Class A

1. St. Thomas More (18) 3-0 90 1

2. SF Christian 3-1 62 2

3. Dakota Valley 4-0 32 RV

4. Sioux Valley 2-0 26 RV

5. Lennox 2-1 19 5

Receiving votes: Crow Creek 16, Dell Rapids 10, Tea Area 6, Tiospa Zina 6, Rapid City Christian 2, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 1.

Class B

1. De Smet (13) 3-0 85 1

2. Viborg-Hurley (3) 2-0 72 2

3. White River (2) 5-0 58 4

4. Dell Rapids St. Mary 3-0 32 5

5. Canistota 3-0 8 RV

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Christian 7, Sully Buttes 5, Bridgewater-Emery 1, Warner 1, Lyman 1.

Girls

Class AA

1. O’Gorman (18) 2-0 90 1

2. Stevens 4-0 69 3

T-3. Washington 2-1 41 4

T-3. Harrisburg 3-0 41 5

5. Lincoln 2-2 20 1

Receiving votes: Yankton 4, Aberdeen Central 3, Huron 2.

Class A

1. Winner (15) 3-0 87 1

2. Lennox (3) 3-0 75 2

3. St. Thomas More 2-0 54 3

4. West Central 2-0 28 4

5. McCook Central/Montrose 3-0 23 5

Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 1, Aberdeen Roncalli 1, Crow Creek 1.

Class B

1. Corsica-Stickney (15) 3-0 87 1

2. Castlewood (2) 3-0 70 2

3. De Smet (1) 4-0 58 3

4. Ethan 3-0 33 5

5. White River 5-1 18 4

Receiving votes: Colman-Egan 3, Bridgewater-Emery 1