South Dakota lawmaker seeks new civics literacy program

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota lawmaker is proposing a new state program to recognize students who graduate from high school with a strong understanding of civics.

The bill introduced Tuesday would create the state seal of civics literacy program. Students at participating schools who meet the program’s requirements would have a reproduction of the state seal attached to their diploma and a note added to their grade transcript.

Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch, the sponsor, says civics literacy is difficult for students across the country. Deutsch says he wants children to have a better understanding of founding documents, U.S. Supreme Court cases and the state and federal constitutions.

The proposal comes as Gov. Kristi Noem plans to push legislation to require high school graduates to be able to pass the U.S. citizenship test.