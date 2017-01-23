  • Home > 
  • News > 
  • South Dakota Lawmaker Resigns Over Sex With Interns

South Dakota Lawmaker Resigns Over Sex With Interns

Image
January 23, 2017

 

  PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota legislator who acknowledged sexual contact with two interns has resigned.

Rep. Mathew Wollmann, a Republican from Madison, announced his resignation in a letter first reported by the Mitchell Daily Republic. Wollmann says in the letter that he regrets his actions.

Wollmann didn’t immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.

The 26-year-old former Marine said last week that both interns were over 21 and that the contact was consensual. But his colleagues had voted to set up a committee to investigate his actions, and was scheduled to meet Tuesday.

South Dakota’s legislative rules don’t explicitly ban sexual contact or relationships between lawmakers and interns.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia