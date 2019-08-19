South Dakota High School Volleyball Pre Season Poll

YANKTON, S.D. – Here is the South Dakota Media preseason volleyball poll for the 2019 season. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, points, and final 2018 ranking.

CLASS AA

Pts Pvs

1. S.F. Washington (6) 55 3

2. R.C. Stevens (4) 49 1

3. O’Gorman (3) 44 2

4. Watertown (1) 37 4

5. Mitchell 7 5

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Brandon Valley 5, Huron 4, Harrisburg 3, S.F. Roosevelt 3, Brookings 2, Aberdeen Central 1

CLASS A

1. S.F. Christian (12) 68 1

2. Miller (1) 50 2

3. McCook Central-Montrose (1) 34 3

4. Elk Point-Jefferson 13 NR

5. Parker 10 NR

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: St. Thomas More 6, Winner 6, Aberdeen Roncalli 4, Dakota Valley 4, Wagner 4, Madison 3, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 2, R.C. Christian 2, Tea Area 2, Clark-Willow Lake 1, Mobridge-Pollock 1

CLASS B

1. Northwestern (6) 62 1

2. Warner (8) 59 2

3. Chester Area 35 3

4. Faulkton Area 20 NR

5. Faith 14 4

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Ethan 10, Burke 6, Kimball-White Lake 2, Sully Buttes 1