South Dakota High School Tennis Rankings

May 4, 2018
By: Rod Fisher (SDTCA)

 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The May 2 SD High School Tennis Rankings from the South Dakota Tennis Coaches have been released. The ratings are listed below.

Singles Rankings:
Sam Dobbs (Jr.) – SF Lincoln 67pts.
Cade Damggard (Jr.)- SF O’Gorman 41pts
Spencer Smith (Sr)- SF Roosevelt 32ps.
Kevin Shan (Sr.)- Madison 31pts.
Jesse Margolies (Sr.) – AB Central 23pts.

Doubles Rankings:
1. SF O’Gorman (Damgaard/McDowell) 56pts
2. SF Lincoln (Dobbs/Gohl) 48pts.
3. SF Roosevelt (Smith/Nguyen) 28pts.
4. RC Stevens (Ellis/Pfingston) 24pts.
5. SF Washington (Shafer/Harris) 10pts.

Team Rankings:
1. SF Lincoln (12-1) 55pts.
2. SF O’Gorman (9-1) 49pts.
3. RC Stevens (13-0) 37pts.
4. SF Roosevelt (8-3) 19pts.
5. Mitchell (12-3) 8pts.


