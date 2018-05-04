South Dakota High School Tennis Rankings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The May 2 SD High School Tennis Rankings from the South Dakota Tennis Coaches have been released. The ratings are listed below. Singles Rankings:

Sam Dobbs (Jr.) – SF Lincoln 67pts.

Cade Damggard (Jr.)- SF O’Gorman 41pts

Spencer Smith (Sr)- SF Roosevelt 32ps.

Kevin Shan (Sr.)- Madison 31pts.

Jesse Margolies (Sr.) – AB Central 23pts. Doubles Rankings:

1. SF O’Gorman (Damgaard/McDowell) 56pts

2. SF Lincoln (Dobbs/Gohl) 48pts.

3. SF Roosevelt (Smith/Nguyen) 28pts.

4. RC Stevens (Ellis/Pfingston) 24pts.

5. SF Washington (Shafer/Harris) 10pts. Team Rankings:

1. SF Lincoln (12-1) 55pts.

2. SF O’Gorman (9-1) 49pts.

3. RC Stevens (13-0) 37pts.

4. SF Roosevelt (8-3) 19pts.

5. Mitchell (12-3) 8pts.

