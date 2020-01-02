South Dakota High School Gymnastics Ratings

MITCHELL, S.D. – The South Dakota Gymnastics Coaches Association Gymnastics ratings are out with Mitchell holding down the number 1 spot in Class AA an Deuel rated number 1 in Class A. The rankings are based on an average of reported scores by the coaches. The Pierre Governor gymnastics team is rated 7th in Classd AA while Chamberlain is 6th in the Class A rankings.

AA rankings:

1. Mitchell 143.56

2. Watertown 142.68

3. Harrisburg 136.85

4. OGorman 135.95

5. SF Lincoln 135.11

6. Brookings 131.72

7. Pierre 131.19

A rankings:

1. Deuel 143.78

2. Madison 130.97

3. Milbank 127.92

4. Estelline/Hendricks 126.04

5. Hot springs 126.04

6. Chamberlain 119.2

7. Parkston/Ethan/Hansen 115.7